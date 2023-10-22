State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,148 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 748,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $51,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

