Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

