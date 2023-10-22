McAdam LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

