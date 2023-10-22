One Day In July LLC Has $10.90 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,200,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,402 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,753,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,152 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

