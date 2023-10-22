Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

Salesforce stock opened at $203.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day moving average of $209.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total transaction of $3,023,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,858,595.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock worth $143,801,239. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

