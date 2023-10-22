Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Target were worth $35,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

TGT stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $108.83. 4,215,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,721. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.