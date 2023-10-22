Wealth Architects LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,164,000 after buying an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $208.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $293.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.