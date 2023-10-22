Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $36.48 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,529 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for about 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of American International Group worth $36,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE AIG opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

