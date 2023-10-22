Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys 59,712 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $73,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

