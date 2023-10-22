Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 923,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $584.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $629.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.42 and its 200-day moving average is $480.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.30.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 907,655 shares of company stock worth $21,078,714,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

