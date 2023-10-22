HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.75. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.32 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.