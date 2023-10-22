McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

REGN opened at $808.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $827.03 and a 200 day moving average of $782.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $900.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

