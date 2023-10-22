Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $211.34. 5,485,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,214. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.08.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

