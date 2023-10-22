Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 100,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV traded down $9.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,192. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $451.73 and its 200-day moving average is $456.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research cut Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.62.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

