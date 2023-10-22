Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,995 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after buying an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,113. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $427.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its 200 day moving average is $155.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.