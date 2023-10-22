Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after buying an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. 5,486,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

