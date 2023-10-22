Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $545,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 71,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMB opened at $123.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

