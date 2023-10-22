STF Management LP Sells 2,171 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

STF Management LP reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.68. 1,562,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

