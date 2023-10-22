STF Management LP Has $421,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

STF Management LP reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.95.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.44. The stock had a trading volume of 914,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

