STF Management LP Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

STF Management LP cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.7% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,183,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,522. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.11 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

