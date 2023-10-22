STF Management LP Sells 6,700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

STF Management LP cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.7% of STF Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 362,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,960,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.38 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

