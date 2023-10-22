Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $64.10. 9,887,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,955,311. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

