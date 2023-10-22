Signaturefd LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.10 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.08.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

