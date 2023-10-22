Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 213 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21,531.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $215,174,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

DG opened at $115.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

