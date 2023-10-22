Patron Partners LLC Buys 138 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

