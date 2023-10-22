Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META opened at $308.65 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.74 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

