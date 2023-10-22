Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.83 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $311.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.51 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.