Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $308.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.70. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $794.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

