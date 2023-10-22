Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

