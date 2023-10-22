Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PayPal by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,051 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 24.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of PayPal by 156.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 195,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 119,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $273,344,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $92.62. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

