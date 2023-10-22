Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $297.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

