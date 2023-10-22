Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,214,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

