Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

