Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,481 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

