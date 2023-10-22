McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,277 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.71% of McKesson worth $409,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,462,000 after buying an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson stock opened at $452.81 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

