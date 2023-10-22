State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,484 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,194,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $88,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 38,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

