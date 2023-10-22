Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,355 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,082 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $240.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.44. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $149.64 and a 52 week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

