Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is One Day In July LLC’s Largest Position

One Day In July LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 16.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $386.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,549,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,829. The firm has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.13 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

