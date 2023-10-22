Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.2% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $42,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 3.0 %

ETN stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.99. 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $134.81 and a 1-year high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

