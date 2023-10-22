Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.88 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,121 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

