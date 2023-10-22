International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after buying an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

