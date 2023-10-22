New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Invests $202,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

