Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wealth Architects LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 543,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,283,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

