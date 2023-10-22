Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 81,085 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773,910 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 81,085 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of NIKE worth $85,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

