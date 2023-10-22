Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 404,403 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,403 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises about 2.5% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $609,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock worth $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

