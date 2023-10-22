Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

