Synergy Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $384.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.36. The stock has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.50 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

