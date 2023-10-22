iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 579.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.57 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.