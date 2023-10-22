HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 668 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

