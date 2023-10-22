Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ PANW traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.10. 4,635,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,323. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.94, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.